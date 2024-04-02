U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
04/02/2024 10:42 AM
Taipei, April 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.062 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.083 from the previous close.
