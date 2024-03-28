Taiwan shares open higher
03/28/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 13.22 points at 20,213.34 Thursday on turnover of NT$4.58 billion (US$143.21 million).
