U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
02/21/2024 10:34 AM
Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.495 at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.003 from the previous close.
