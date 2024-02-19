To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Real average monthly earnings in 2023 down for 1st time in 7 years

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) Average monthly earnings in Taiwan's industrial and services sectors for 2023, after inflationary adjustments, fell from a year earlier for the first time in seven years in the wake of rising inflation and economic weakness, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Monday.

Data compiled by the DGBAS showed real average monthly earnings, which include regular wages and non-regular wages such as part time pay and bonuses, totaled NT$53,189 (US$1,694) in 2023, down 1.04 percent from a year earlier after the country saw its consumer price index rise 2.50 percent year-on-year, above the 2 percent alert set by the central bank.

It was the first decline since 2016, when real average monthly earnings fell 0.88 percent from a year earlier, the data indicated.

While Taiwan's CPI growth in 2023 was the second highest in 15 years, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.40 percent in 2023, the lowest level since 2009, when the country's economy contracted 1.61 percent in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The year-on-year decline in real average monthly earnings in 2023 was the steepest since 2012, when real average monthly earnings dropped 1.58 percent from a year earlier, the DGBAS said.

In 2023, average real regular wages totaled NT$41,334, down 0.05 percent from a year earlier, the third consecutive per annum year-on-year decline, the DGBAS added.

Before inflationary adjustments, average monthly earnings in 2023 totaled NT$58,545, up 1.42 percent from a year earlier, and average monthly regular wages hit NT$45,496, up 2.43 percent from a year earlier, according to the DGBAS.

Speaking with reporters, DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said despite a fall of 1.04 percent in real average earnings in 2023, Taiwan's wage earners still enjoyed an aggregate 9.1 percent increase in real average earnings during the period 2017 to 2022, indicating the local job market appears good.

Real average monthly earnings are sensitive to external factors, Chen said, citing a decline of 3.93 percent in 2009, when the financial crisis hit the global economy.

In addition, a decline of 1.58 percent in 2012 and a fall of 0.65 percent in 2013 were largely caused by a debt crisis in the eurozone, Chen added.

Commenting on the 2023 decline, Chen said the export-oriented local economy started to weaken in the second half of 2022, impacting local wage earners, while inflationary pressure picked up last year, exacerbating the situation.

In 2023, marine transport operators recorded the highest average monthly earnings of NT$142,917, ahead of financial holding companies (NT$115,551), banks (NT$113,475), airlines (NT$105,970) and electronics component suppliers (NT$90,309), the DGBAS said.

However, average monthly earnings in the marine transport industry fell almost 30 percent from a year earlier in 2023 due to the effects resulting from port congestion after the COVID-19 pandemic faded, Chen said.

On the other side of the spectrum, employees in the beauty and hairdressing services industry and tour bus drivers earned relatively less with average monthly earnings at NT$32,490 and NT$33,958, respectively, the DGBAS added.

Looking ahead, Chen said, as civil servant wages have been raised by 4 percent this year, salaries in the private sector could grow accordingly, with earnings in 2024 expected to increase.

However, whether real average monthly earnings will return to growth in 2024 remains unknown, although CPI growth is forecast to moderate to 1.79 percent this year, Chen added.