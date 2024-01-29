U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/29/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.052 to close at NT$31.253.
Turnover totaled US$1.136 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.300 and moved to a low of NT$31.217 before rebounding.
