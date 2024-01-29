U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.052 to close at NT$31.253.

Turnover totaled US$1.136 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.300 and moved to a low of NT$31.217 before rebounding.