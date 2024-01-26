U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/26/2024 04:49 PM
Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.305.
Turnover totaled US$1.068 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.310 and moved between NT$31.248 and NT$31.323 before close.
