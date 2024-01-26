To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.010 to close at NT$31.305.

Turnover totaled US$1.068 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.310 and moved between NT$31.248 and NT$31.323 before close.