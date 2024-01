Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) EVA Air pilots have obtained the right to strike following a vote held by the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP), the union announced Monday.



The union, which consists of 1,398 members, including 640 EVA Air pilots, started voting on Dec. 22 regarding whether EVA Air pilots would strike during the Lunar New Year holiday if the airline failed to agree to give them a structural pay hike.



Of the 910 TUP members who took part in the vote, 900 voted for a strike and 10 against, according to the union.



Meanwhile, 543 of the EVA Air pilots in the union were in favor of a strike, and nine were against it.



The union is demanding that the airline give its pilots a 20 percent raise and increase their international allowance to US$6 per hour from US$3.30 per hour.



(By Yeh Chen and Y.F. Low)



