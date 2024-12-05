Taiwan wins 4 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze at World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) Team Taiwan finished with a total of 15 medals at the conclusion of the 2024 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Hong Kong on Wednesday, taking home four gold, five silver, and six bronze medals.

Taiwan ranked third on the medal table, after South Korea with 17 golds and the United States with eight golds, in the five-day competition that was held Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

"Your athletes have proven themselves as the best in the world," World Taekwondo President Choue Chung-won said Wednesday at the closing ceremony of the Korean martial art contest that was attended by a record 1,727 athletes from around the world.

On the first day of the competition at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday, Taiwan's Lin Yu-hsuan (林侑萱) beat South Korea's Seo Chae Won in the Female Junior event to secure a gold medal -- her first ever in an international competition.

The next day, Huang Pin-chieh (黃品潔), Kuo Yen-yu (郭彥妤) and Jian Hsiang-ling (簡湘玲) won silver for Taiwan in the Female Team Under 30 contest.

Taiwan's Chang Yi-hsuan (張以諠) and Chen Liao-hsia (陳廖霞) also bagged medals on day two of the competition, winning bronze in the Female Under 17 and Under 50 categories, respectively.

On the third day, Liu Kuan-fu (劉冠甫) clinched silver in the Male Cadet category, while Chen Min-hui (陳敏慧), Tsai Wei-en (蔡惟恩) and Lu Yen-chieh (呂妍潔) took silver in the Female Team Cadet, and Hsu Yu-ting (徐禹莛), Chang Yi-hsuan (張以諠), Liang (梁芷甯) bagged bronze in the Female Team Junior.

Photo taken from the Facebook page of the Chinese Taipei Taekwondo Association. Source: https://www.facebook.com/Taekwondotw/?locale=zh_TW

The winning streak continued for Taiwan on the fourth day of the competition, with Lee Jung-chieh (李榮傑) snagging silver in the Male Under 65 category, Yeh Chin-shun (葉錦舜) claiming bronze in the Male Over 65, and Chang Tzu-lien (張子濂), Shih Cho-yeh (施卓冶) and Wang Po-chun (王柏鈞) taking bronze in the Male Team Cadet.

On the final day of the competition on Wednesday, Taiwan snagged three gold medals, won by Teng Yun-jou (鄧筠柔) and Hsieh Min-yu (謝忞祐) in the Cadet Pair round, Wu Ting-yu (吳庭瑜) and Tsai He-hsuan (蔡和軒) in the Under 30 Pair match, and Tsai Yu-kuei (蔡宇魁), Wu Yu-hsuan (吳宇軒), Chien Tsen-hao (簡岑澔), Wang Yi-han (王羿涵), Chien Yu-chia (簡鈺珈) and Lee Chen-hsuan (李宸萱) in the Under 17 Mixed Team event.

Chiang Chung-hsien (江仲賢), Tsai Tien-cheng (蔡天承) and Chuang Chun-kai (莊鈞凱) also clinched silver in the Under 50 Team final, while Ke Hsiang-shuo (柯翔碩) and Hsu Yu-jan (徐悠然) came away with bronze in the Under 17 Pair event.

Team Taiwan's performance was described as "impressive" by the competition's organizers.

The next World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships will be held in 2026, according to organizer's official website.