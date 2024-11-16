BASEBALL/Taichung City government to host livestream party for Premier12 Taiwan-Japan game
Taipei, Nov. 16 (CNA) The Taichung City government will host a livestream party in front of City Hall on Saturday evening for the Premier12 game between Team Taiwan and Samurai Japan.
The event offers baseball fans who cannot attend the game, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Taipei Dome in the capital, an alternative to enjoy the game with a large crowd.
A total of 66,000 tickets for Team Taiwan's games against Samurai Japan on Saturday and Team Australia on Sunday have sold out.
Another livestream party will be held for Team Taiwan's game on Sunday, the Taichung City government announced.
For Saturday's event, a series of activities will begin at 3 p.m., including a food street, live bands, cheerleader performances, and a lottery.
The two-day event follows a similar party held on Nov. 13 at the plaza in front of the old Taichung County Council building in the city's Fengyuan District.
On Saturday, Chen Po-ching (陳柏清) will start on the mound for Team Taiwan against Japan's Hiroto Saiki, who tossed three shutout games during the 2024 Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) season for the Hanshin Tigers.
Coming into the tournament, Chen once said that he looks up to Team Taiwan's ace pitcher Lin Yu-min (林昱珉) and hopes to display the same confidence in his pitching as Lin does.
When asked about his mindset for the game, Saiki on Friday compared it to his experience at Hanshin Koshien Stadium, where 40,000 Tigers fans typically cheer for him.
"It will feel great if I can quiet the home crowd at [Taipei Dome] with my pitching," the 26-year-old pitcher said.
Japan defeated South Korea 6-3 on Friday, tying Taiwan for first place in the group with a 2-0 record.
- Taiwan edges Dominican Republic in second straight Premier12 group winTeam Taiwan remained undefeated after the home squad edged past Dominican Republic in a nail-biting 2-1 victory at the Taipei Dome Thursday, improving its record to 2-0 in the WBSC Premier12 championship Group B event.11/14/2024 11:39 PM
- Taiwan wins Premier12 opener over South Korea with homerunsTwo homeruns, including one grand slam by outfielder Chen Chen-wei (陳晨威), ensured victory for Taiwan's national baseball team over South Korea 6-3 at the Taipei Dome Wednesday on the opening day of the WBSC Premier12 championship Group B event.11/13/2024 11:27 PM
- Nippon-Ham Fighters earn right to negotiate with 2024 CPBL MVP Gu LinGu Lin Ruei-yang (古林睿煬), the 2024 regular season MVP of Taiwan's professional baseball league, is set to bring his talents to the Japanese franchise Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters next season.11/12/2024 06:33 PM
- Society
Lawyers march in protest against Constitutional Court bill11/16/2024 09:02 PM
- Politics
Taiwan Sao Paulo office head impeached over procurement scandal11/16/2024 07:48 PM
- Business
Taiwan's inclusion on U.S. currency monitoring list 'could become routine'11/16/2024 06:10 PM
- Society
Police hunt for suspect in High Speed Rail dagger incident11/16/2024 04:46 PM
- Sports