Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) Taiwanese pitcher Huang Wei-chieh (黃暐傑) has been released by the MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates after re-injuring his arm while recovering with one of the franchise's minor league affiliates, his sports agency said Sunday.

The agency, Flight International Co., confirmed a report on the Baseball America website that the Pirates had released the 30-year-old right-hander from their Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.

Following Tommy John surgery in April 2023, Huang was recovering and had begun throwing live batting practice when he injured his elbow again in June of this year, the company said in a statement.

After doctors confirmed he had suffered a torn ligament, Huang underwent surgery in early August and returned to Taiwan later that month to begin physical rehabilitation, the company said.

Based on his current recovery schedule, Huang will return to bullpen practice next April, and will make a decision regarding his future plans at that time, the agency said.

Huang, a native of Taitung County, was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014, and spent several years with the franchise's minor league teams.

After being traded to the Texas Rangers in 2018, he made his MLB debut in 2019 before being released the following year.

In 2022, Huang was signed by the San Francisco Giants, but was later selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Rule 5 draft. He played part of the 2022 season at the Triple-A level before injuring his arm during spring training in 2023.

To date in his career, Huang has appeared in four MLB games, all during the 2019 season. He has pitched 5.67 innings, with a 0-0 record and a 3.18 ERA.