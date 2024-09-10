To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) Taiwanese basketball player Chou Yi-hsiang (周儀翔) has been issued a NT$500,000 (US$15,532) fine and will be required to complete at least 300 hours of "public welfare service" after being caught driving under the influence (DUI), the P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) said on Tuesday.

Chou has also had his rights suspended for one year with immediate effect, meaning he is banned from playing in the league and prohibited from negotiating a contract with any PLG team, the franchise said in a press release.

The decision came following a disciplinary committee convened by the PLG Tuesday morning. The basketball player was caught committing a DUI offense in Taipei's Xinyi District on Aug. 26.

Taiwanese basketball player Chou Yi-hsiang (center). CNA file photo

According to the Taipei City Police Department, Chou had been stopped that evening for using his smartphone while driving. Because officers had detected the smell of alcohol from his car, they asked him to take a DUI breath test.

Chou refused to comply, despite being warned that refusal would result in a fine of NT$180,000 (US$5,600). In addition to the fine, his driver's license was revoked on the spot, and he will be required to attend road safety lectures.

Also in the car was Chou's friend, Lu Cheng-ju (呂政儒), who played for the PLG's Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers for the last three seasons before joining the New Taipei Kings in the newly established Taiwan Professional Basketball League (TPBL) in mid-July.

Taiwanese basketball player Lu Cheng-ju. CNA file photo

Following the incident, Chou asked to resign from the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, saying "he felt he had let the public down." His request was approved by the team.

On Tuesday, the PLG said it has zero tolerance toward drunk driving, and that Chou had set a bad example for society.

As such, the committee decided to levy a fine against him. The league said he must also complete at least 300 hours of pubblic welfare service to help redeem himself.

Meanwhile, the New Taipei Kings fined Lu NT$500,000 for failing to stop Chou from driving despite knowing he was under the influence.