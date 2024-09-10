Taiwan to host official Tour de France cycling challenge for 1st time

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) A Tour de France event is slated for Nov. 30 at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County, marking the first time Taiwan will host the branded cycling challenge.

Participants in the L'Étape by Tour de France event can sign up for the 104 kilometer race for NT$4,500 (US$139.77) or the 29 km ride for NT$3,500, according to the event's official website.

The 104 km race route is divided into a "race group" and a "challenge group," while the 29 km ride is designed as a pure challenge with participants encouraged "to experience the atmosphere of riding akin to the Tour de France," the event organizers said.

The Sun Moon Lake cycling route in the central Taiwan county of Nantou has been ranked among the "Top 10 Most Beautiful Cycling Routes in the World" by CNN.

Cyclists taking the 104 km route will pass cultural landmarks including Xuanguang Temple and Shuishe Pier while experiencing picturesque views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

Transportation and Communications Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) said Tuesday that he expects the event will appeal to cyclists from around the world and attract more visitors to Taiwan.

Cyclists from 25 countries have already registered for the event, Chen said, including Mark Cavendish, the British cyclist who tops the Tour de France rankings with 35 individual stage wins.

Chen said that Taiwan will continue to host L'Étape by Tour de France events over the next three years.

The transport ministry has long been promoting sustainable and green travel, Chen said, noting that Taiwan has bike paths totaling a length of 2,700 km nationwide.