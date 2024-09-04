BADMINTON/Tai Tzu-ying reiterates retirement plan after first win at Taipei Open
Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) Taiwan badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) said that this year would be the last time she participates in the Taipei Open, after her first win at the tournament that put her through to the top 16 on Wednesday.
Having previously said she would retire at the end of 2024, Tai reiterated her decision during a post-match interview, saying she was "not a liar."
Tai breezed past Indian shuttler Tanya Hemanth 21-11, 21-10, despite a knee injury that forced her out of the Japan Open just 12 days ago.
The 30-year-old Tai admitted that her knee still hurt and she was unsure how many more matches she could play, but that she wanted to play because the tournament was taking place in Taiwan.
"Many of my fans cannot fly abroad to see me play," she told CNA. "So I thought it would be easier for them to take a day off work to watch a match in Taiwan."
Tai said she was touched by her fans' unwavering support and moved to be playing in the Taipei Arena again.
Many of her fans did indeed buy tickets to see her first match, even though it was a weekday.
A voice even shouted "Tai Tzu-ying, I didn't have breakfast or lunch just to see you play" in the court.
This made Tai smile, saying that she had heard the voice before and almost always heard it when playing in Taiwan.
Tai, who ranks world No. 3, will next face another Taiwanese player Yang Yu-chi (楊育綺).
- Taiwanese Olympian and new partner lose in Korea Open semifinalsTaiwanese Olympic badminton men's doubles gold medalist Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh (邱相榤) on Saturday lost to South Korean duo Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae in the semifinals of the Korea Open men's doubles.08/31/2024 07:19 PM
- Taiwan shuttlers reach men's doubles semis at Korea OpenTaiwanese Olympic gold medalist Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh (邱相榤) advanced to the men's doubles semifinals at the Korea Open after beating Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang from the host country 21-16, 21-16.08/30/2024 08:51 PM
- Taiwanese Olympian reaches Korea Open quarterfinals with new partnerTaiwanese Olympic badminton men's doubles gold medalist Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh (邱相榤) on Thursday advanced to the Badminton Korea Open men's doubles quarterfinals after defeating fellow Taiwanese shuttlers Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒).08/29/2024 09:41 PM
- Sports
Tai Tzu-ying reiterates retirement plan after first win at Taipei Open09/04/2024 06:51 PM
- Sports
Taiwan climbs to 3rd spot in WBSC men's baseball world rankings09/04/2024 06:39 PM
- Society
3 dead, 1 injured after crane truck basket plunges to ground in Yunlin09/04/2024 06:11 PM
- Culture
CNA, Lithuania's ELTA sign news exchange agreement09/04/2024 05:52 PM
- Society
Taoyuan prosecutors indict 10 for sales of expired liquid eggs09/04/2024 05:50 PM