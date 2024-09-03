To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her Russian partner Veronika Kudermetova have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals in the U.S. Open.

The Taiwan-Russia pair triumphed over Britain's Harriet Dart and France's Diane Parry 6-4, 6-4 Monday night at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The duo successfully broke their opponents' serves at the beginning and middle of the first set, gaining a 5-1 advantage. However, they missed five consecutive set points before taking the first set 6-4.

In the second set, the pairs traded the lead until Chan and Kudermetova broke Parry and Dart's serve to seal the second set 6-4, and with it the match.

This was Chan and Kudermetova's best performance in a Grand Slam as a doubles pair.

The duo won the women's doubles crown at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, a WTA 500 tournament, in April.

Chan has also tied her own best performances, advancing for the third time to the U.S. Open's quarterfinals.

The pair will next face top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles, Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Polish partner Jan Zielinsk bowed out in the quarterfinals after losing to third seeds Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori of Italy.