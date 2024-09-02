BASEBALL/Pakistan withdrawal from U-18 World Cup leaves Taiwan with workout day
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Taiwan will not play its second game in the U18 Asian Baseball Championship on Tuesday after Pakistan withdrew from the tournament, and will hold a workout instead, according to manager Wu Po-hung (吳柏宏).
Wu confessed he would have preferred to have his team play on consecutive days to help his players get into a rhythm, but he said he will try to keep them fresh by holding a workout.
Pakistan forfeited its opening game Monday against Thailand, even though six of its players residing in the United States, Canada and Japan had already arrived in Taiwan.
On Monday afternoon, the Pakistani team confirmed to the organizer of the tournament, which is being played in Taiwan, that it was withdrawing because the majority of its players in Pakistan could not make it to Taiwan for the tournament.
There was speculation that the Pakistani government may have blocked its players from coming to Taiwan due to its adherence to the "One China" policy.
But Chinese Taipei Baseball Association Secretary-General Richard Lin (林宗成) denied the rumors, saying without elaborating that his organization was in contact with the Pakistani government to discuss details related to the issue.
The tournament, which has teams from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, opened Monday and is being played at stadiums in Tianmu (Taipei), Xinzhuang (New Taipei), and Taoyuan.
Thailand won by forfeit over Pakistan, the Philippines topped Sri Lanka 10-0, and Japan beat Hong Kong 19-0.
Taiwan was playing South Korea Monday night at the Tianmu Baseball Stadium.
- Guardians tie for CPBL's most losses record in a monthEven slugger Yu Chang's (張育成) return could not arrest the slump of the Fubon Guardians, who are now at the doorstep of setting a new record for the most losses in a month in the Chinese Professional Baseball League's (CPBL) 35-year history.08/31/2024 08:55 PM
- Taiwan finishes 3rd at U-15 Baseball World Cup after big comebackTaiwan beat Nicaragua at the U-15 Baseball World Cup on Sunday in Colombia to win the bronze medal, while one of its pitchers was awarded for having the lowest ERA during the tournament.08/26/2024 08:11 PM
- Taiwan finishes runners-up at Little League Baseball World SeriesTaiwan fell just short in Sunday's championship game of the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, losing 2-1 to Florida.08/26/2024 03:05 PM
- Society
Ukrainian doctors on clinical exchange visit to Taiwan09/02/2024 10:41 PM
- Business
Taiwan's manufacturing activity expands for 4th straight month09/02/2024 09:58 PM
- Cross-Strait
China's resumption of Taiwan pomelo imports politically motivated: Scholars09/02/2024 09:38 PM
- Business
Taiwanese firms in Japan to benefit from 'one-stop' service center: Minister09/02/2024 09:00 PM
- Society
NHIA to expand availability of lung cancer drug Tagrisso09/02/2024 08:27 PM