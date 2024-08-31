To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 31 (CNA) Even slugger Yu Chang's (張育成) return could not arrest the slump of the Fubon Guardians, who are now at the doorstep of setting a new record for the most losses in a month in the Chinese Professional Baseball League's (CPBL) 35-year history.

The Guardians tied the league record with 16 after yielding to the CTBC Brothers 3-1 at Xinzhuang Baseball Stadium on Friday, having won only four games in August.

Also the CPBL's wood spoon holder in the previous two seasons, the Guardians is sitting at the bottom of the second-half regular season standings in the six-team league with a record of 13-21, one game behind the 15-21 TSG Hawks.

The team suffered a blow on Aug. 25 during the game against the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions, when Chang felt discomfort in his left hand after hitting a foul ball in the fourth inning. The former Major Leaguer was soon pulled from the game due to the history of injury to his left hand.

Chang fractured the hamate bone in the same hand in late April 2023 while playing for the Boston Red Sox. He was sidelined for over two months and did not return to MLB until mid-July before being designated for assignment in August later that year.

The incident on Aug. 25 turned out to be a false alarm, as the franchise declared on the next day that no structural damage was found in Chang's left hand.

However, the Guardians still found themselves in the record books after managing to score only one run on Friday, from the Brothers' starting pitcher Shawn Morimando, while Chang reached base once on a walk.

Morimando, who tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his left arm in April last year and underwent surgery as a result, had a no-decision in his first outing in 515 days, giving up six hits and walking two in four innings pitched.

The 31-year-old American became emotional when asked to comment on his long-awaited return after the game.

He said he tried to show everyone that he is healthy and ready, expressing his gratitude for the help and support he received during his recovery.

Keiichi Hirano, the Brothers' manager, said he would rate the left-hander's performance "500 points [out of 100]," but was reticent about whether the franchise will keep Morimando after the international players deadline on Saturday.

According to CPBL rules, teams are allowed to have no more than four international players after Aug. 31, while the Brothers had five as of Friday.

"I cannot answer this question now. I will let everyone know after discussions [with the franchise]," he said.

The Guardians was scheduled to host the Brothers again at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday.