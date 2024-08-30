OLYMPICS/Xiao Xiang-wen bags Taiwan's first medal at Paris Paralympics
Paris, Aug. 29 (CNA) Taekwondo athlete Xiao Xiang-wen (蕭翔文) took Team Taiwan's first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games after winning bronze in the men's K44 58-kilogram division on Thursday.
Xiao missed the final after losing to the top-seeded Asaf Yasur of Israel in the semifinal, 16-6, but still secured the team's first medal in Paris by outkicking Joel Martin Villalobos of Spain, 16-8.
Talking to the press, Xiao said he lost confidence in the semifinal due to inadequate preparation and had initially thought his opponent's electronic equipment was malfunctioning. However, he described the defeat as a hard awakening.
"I realized the bottom line is I need to get myself well-prepared," he said.
This mindset enabled him to give his all in the match against Villalobos. "My mindset was to start from zero because it couldn't get any worse. I just strived for the result I wanted."
In the quarterfinal against Bopha Kong of France, Kong's mouthguard fell out twice during a timeout. Xiao picked it up and helped Kong put it back on, as Kong was unable to do so himself.
Asked to comment on that interaction, the 25-year-old Xiao said it was an example of sportsmanship. Athletes help each other and share joy, regardless of the outcome, "because this is the Games."
Wu Yen-ni (吳燕妮), who coaches Xiao, said she believes the medal will significantly boost Xiao's confidence, especially after his dreams were shattered by a car accident.
Having practiced taekwondo since primary school, Xiao lost the nerve plexus -- function -- in his right hand at age 21. The injury left "a scar deep in his mind" and made him feel "down in every aspect of his life," according to Wu.
However, Wu said Xiao brightened up after being exposed to the Paralympics.
"I believe he has a great sense of achievement with the medal and has learned that life is full of highs and lows. No matter what, he has come back to life through all the chances and hard work," Wu said.
Finding his faith again, Xiao said the bronze is not the end and that he will aim for gold in Los Angeles in 2028. "I must win it next time. Hopefully, it will be a shiny gold."
