New York, Aug. 21 (CNA) American sports announcer Mike Monaco repeatedly referred to Taiwan's Guishan Elementary School as "Taiwan" during an international broadcast of the Little League Baseball (LLB) World Series held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Monaco referred to the Taoyuan school as "Taiwan" during the World Series game aired over international sports network ESPN, despite all on-screen written materials referring to the team as "Chinese Taipei."

He also called the nation a "country" during the game, in which Taiwan defeated the Japanese representatives Johoku Little League of Tokyo 3-1 and secured a championship spot in the series' international bracket.

While some netizens praised Monaco for using the term "Taiwan," others criticized ESPN for using "Chinese Taipei" in on-screen written materials.

Guishan Elementary School won the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in the international bracket after defeating South Korea in the final of the regional tournament 3-0 on July 3.

This year is the school's second consecutive and fourth overall appearance in Williamsport.

Taiwan secured its first two runs on the top of the first thanks to the combined efforts of leadoff hitter Chiu Wei-che (邱唯喆) as well as batters Ciou Zhi-kai (邱治愷) and Yu Chia-jui (余家睿).

Taiwan secured its third run in the top of the fourth at the hands of batter Hu Yen-chun (胡諺鈞) who made a hit past third base.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's starter Lai Cheng-xi (賴承希) kept the Japanese batters at bay in the bottom of the first and second before being relieved by Ciou in the bottom of the third.

Ciou was then able to safeguard Taiwan's lead all the way until the end of the game, giving up just one run to Japan in the bottom of the sixth and final inning.

The win secured Taiwan a place at the International Championship against another team from the international bracket yet to be determined. The winner of that game will play the victor in the United States Championship bracket to vie for the world series title at the Little League World Series Complex on Aug. 25.