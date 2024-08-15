BASEBALL/Taiwan beats Canada 8-0 in Little League World Series opener
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Guishan Elementary School on Wednesday defeated Canada 8-0 in the first international round of the Little League World Series held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Taoyuan team defeated Canadian representatives Whalley Little League behind a complete-game shutout at the hands of starter Lai Cheng-xi (賴承希) and reliever Chiu Chih-kai (邱治愷).
Lai was the team's star, tossing a steady no-hitter through four innings before he was relieved by Chiu midway through the fifth inning.
While Lai denied the Canadian team any runs during his time on the mound, batters of the Taoyuan school scored its first five runs all in the top of the third before securing the last three of the eight runs together all during the top of the fifth.
With Canada unable to score any runs from Taiwan in the bottom of the sixth and last inning, Taiwan took the win of the first international match at the Little League World Series Complex, where a considerable population of Taiwanese expats attended the game to show support and cheer for the young players.
Guishan Elementary School represents the Asia-Pacific region and will vie against nine other international teams for a spot in the final of the Little League World Series against the winner of the U.S. bracket on Aug. 25.
The Taoyuan school won the right to represent its region on July 3 after defeating South Korea in the final of the Asia-Pacific regional tournament 3-0.
This year is the school's second consecutive and fourth overall appearance in Williamsport.
Meanwhile, in the Little League International-organized Junior League Baseball (JLB) World Series, which concluded on Aug. 11, Taiwan's Hsin Ming Junior High School defeated Taylor North Little League from the host state of Michigan 5-0 to secure Taiwan's 10th JLB World Series title.
The win was also Taiwan's third consecutive in the 12-to-14-year-old tournament and the sixth title for Hsin Ming Junior High School in eight appearances.
- Taiwan wins 10th Junior League Baseball World Series titleTaiwan's Hsin Ming Junior High School won the Junior League Baseball (JLB) World Series in the United States on Sunday, defeating a team from the host state of Michigan to secure Taiwan's 10th JLB World Series title.08/12/2024 08:13 PM
- Yu Chang joins Fubon Guardians on CPBL record deal over NT$90 millionFormer major league player Yu Chang (張育成) officially joined the Fubon Guardians on Thursday morning on a multi-year deal worth more than NT$90 million (US$2.77 million), setting a new record for Taiwan's professional baseball league.07/11/2024 09:16 PM
- Taiwanese youth league baseball winners reach World Series finals in U.S.Taiwan Little League team Guishan Elementary School won the Asia-Pacific regional tournament of the Little League World Series on Wednesday and will now represent the region at the Little League World Series final in the United States in August.07/03/2024 05:55 PM
- Cross-Strait
Evergreen apologizes over Chinese flag furor at Paris hotel08/15/2024 10:29 PM
- Society
Ex-Cabinet spokesman indicted in 'sex for political favors' probe08/15/2024 10:08 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC criticizes China's claim of uncovering over 1,000 Taiwanese spy cases08/15/2024 09:55 PM
- Society
Court blocks bid to change ID without gender dysphoria diagnosis08/15/2024 09:52 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's military releases footage of under-development suicide drone08/15/2024 09:17 PM