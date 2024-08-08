OLYMPICS/Taiwan's Kuo claims bronze at Paris Games, makes history
08/08/2024 11:28 PM
Paris, Aug. 8 (CNA) Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) clinched a bronze medal in the women's 59 kilograms category Thursday at the Paris Olympics.
Kuo overcame a hip injury and won her third Olympic medal with a snatch of 105kg, a clean and jerk of 130kg, and a combined lift of 235kg.
She fell behind China's Luo Shifang (羅詩芳), who had a snatch of 107kg, clean and jerk of 134kg and a combined lift of 241kg, as well as Canada's Maude Charron, who had 106kg, 130kg and 236kg.
Kuo is the first Taiwanese athlete to have won three Olympic medals. She bagged a bronze in 2016 Rio, and a gold in 2021 Tokyo while setting the world record with 237kg for the combined lift in her weight class.
View All
More in OLYMPICS
- Taiwan's Lo loses, awaits repechage at Paris OlympicsTaiwanese taekwondo athlete Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎) was defeated in her round of 16 match in the women's 57 kilograms category on Thursday at the Paris Olympic Games.08/08/2024 07:09 PM
- Taiwan to take legal action over boxing accusations after Paris GamesThe Taiwanese government plans to take legal action against the International Boxing Association (IBA) regarding its unfounded accusations over boxer Lin Yu-ting's (林郁婷) gender eligibility after the Paris Olympic Games, the Executive Yuan said Thursday.08/08/2024 06:19 PM
- Aug. 7 recap: Boxer Lin Yu-ting steps closer to goldTeam Taiwan has secured at least one Olympic silver medal in boxing following Lin Yu-ting's (林郁婷) victory in the semifinal of the women's 57-kilogram division in Paris on Wednesday.08/08/2024 01:17 PM
Latest
- Politics
Net-zero emissions equivalent to 'moon-landing' mission: Minister08/08/2024 11:48 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Kuo claims bronze at Paris Games, makes history08/08/2024 11:28 PM
- Cross-Strait
TAO website 'Taiwan separatists' section creates punitive model: Experts08/08/2024 10:55 PM
- Politics
1st climate change committee meeting discusses power supply, climate change08/08/2024 10:29 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC criticizes TAO's new 'Taiwan separatists' section on its website08/08/2024 09:42 PM