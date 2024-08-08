To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 8 (CNA) Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) clinched a bronze medal in the women's 59 kilograms category Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

Kuo overcame a hip injury and won her third Olympic medal with a snatch of 105kg, a clean and jerk of 130kg, and a combined lift of 235kg.

She fell behind China's Luo Shifang (羅詩芳), who had a snatch of 107kg, clean and jerk of 134kg and a combined lift of 241kg, as well as Canada's Maude Charron, who had 106kg, 130kg and 236kg.

Kuo is the first Taiwanese athlete to have won three Olympic medals. She bagged a bronze in 2016 Rio, and a gold in 2021 Tokyo while setting the world record with 237kg for the combined lift in her weight class.

(By Wu Kuan-hsien)

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2024

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun cheers after completing a lift. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2024