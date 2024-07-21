Philippines beat Taiwan to clinch 7th William Jones Cup

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, July 21 (CNA) The visiting Team Philippines has clinched its seventh overall title in the William Jones Cup international basketball tournament after beating Team Taiwan 83-79 in overtime at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei on Sunday.

The win is the first for a Filipino team in the cup, established in 1977, since 2019.

The title also made the Philippines winner of the second most William Jones Cup titles, after the United States' 16 victories.

Both Chinese Taipei Blue, Taiwan's men's national A team, and the Team Philippines, made up mainly of players from Strong Group Athletics, were 7-0 before Sunday night's championship match.

In other actions Sunday, Chinese Taipei White, made up of second-string national team players, narrowly edged Team Japan 80 to 75 in a closely contested match.

Ukraine (6-2), making its first William Jones Cup appearance in 31 years, finished third place followed by No. 4 Malaysia (5-3).

Chinese Taipei White (4-4) and Japan (3-5) finished fifth and sixth, while the United States (1-7), Australia (1-7) and the United Arab Emirates (1-7) shared seventh.

The 2024 tournament was the 43rd staging of the William Jones Cup.

Launched in Taiwan in 1977, the tournament is named after British basketball promoter Renato William Jones, the first secretary-general of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the sport's world governing body, a post he held for 44 years from 1932.

The William Jones Cup's women's tournament, held from July 6 to 10, was won by Team Japan, which finished with a perfect 5-0 record.