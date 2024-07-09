To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The make up of the team to represent Taiwan at the upcoming Olympic Games has been confirmed by the Sports Administration, with a total of 60 athletes set to vie for glory in Paris.

The 60 team members -- 26 males and 34 females -- will participate in 49 events and 16 sports under the name "Chinese Taipei" at the quadrennial sports jamboree, which holds its opening ceremony on July 26 and concludes on Aug. 11.

The list, released by the Sports Administration on July 4, is as follows:

Archery

Tang Chih-chun (front). CNA file photo

Male: Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Tai Yu-hsuan (戴宇軒), Lin Zih-siang (林子翔)

Female: Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴) and Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺)

Events: Men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, mixed team

Boxing

Lai Chu-en (賴主恩): Men's 63.5 kg

Kan Chia-wei (甘家葳): Men's 71 kg

Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯): Women's 54 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)

Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷): Women's 57 kg

Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀): Women's 60 kg

Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴): Women's 66 kg

Badminton

Tai Tzu-ying. Photo: BadmintonPhoto

Chou Tien-chen (周天成): Men's singles

Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎): Women's singles (Tokyo Olympics silver)

Lee Yang (李洋)-Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟): Men's doubles (Tokyo Olympics gold)

Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚)-Lee Chia-hsin (李佳馨): Mixed doubles

Judo

Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯): Men -60 kg (1st-seeded, Tokyo Olympics silver)

Lin Chen-hao (林真豪): Women's -48 kg

Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚): Women's -57 kg

Table Tennis

Chuang Chih-yuan. CNA file photo

Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), Kao Cheng-jui (高承睿): Men's singles

Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜), Chien Tung-chuan (簡彤娟): Women's singles

Lin Yun-ju, Kao Cheng-jui, Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵): Men's team

Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽), Cheng I-ching, Chien Tung-chuan: Women's team

Lin Yun-ju-Chen Szu-yu: Mixed doubles (Tokyo Olympics bronze, different roster)

Tennis

Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇)-Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴)-Latisha Chan (詹詠然): Women's doubles

Fencing

Chen Yi-tung (陳弈通): Men's foil individual

Swimming

Eddie Wang Kuan-hung. CNA file photo

Eddie Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎): Men's 200m Butterfly

Angie Coe (韓安齊): Women's 200m Individual Medley

Shooting

Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠): Trap Men

Liu Wan-yu (劉宛渝): Trap Women

Yang Kum-pi (楊昆弼): Skeet Men

Lin Yi-chun (林怡君): Skeet Women

Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤), Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) : 10m Air Pistol Women

Tien Chia-chen (田家榛), Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎): 25m Pistol Women

Golf

Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮), Yu Chun-an (俞俊安): Men's event (Pan, Tokyo Olympics bronze)

Chien Pei-yun (錢珮芸), Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩): Women's event

Artistic Gymnastics

Tang Chia-hung. CNA file photo

Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻): Men's Horizontal Bar

Ting Hua-tien (丁華恬): Women's Balance Beam

Athletics

Lin Yu-tang (林昱堂): Men's Long Jump

Peng Ming-yang (彭名揚): Men's 400m hurdles

Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚): Men's 200m

Zhang Po-ya (張博雅): Women's 100m hurdles

Weightlifting

Kuo Hsing-chun. CNA file photo

Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈): Women's 49 kg

Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳): Women's 59 kg (Tokyo Olympics gold)

Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉): Women's 71 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)

Taekwondo

Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎): Women -57 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)

Canoe Sprint

Wu Shao-hsuan (吳少璿): Men's K1

Chang Chu-han (張筑涵): Women's K1

Lai Kuan-chieh (賴冠傑): Men's Canoe Single 1000m

Breaking

Su Chen. Photo: Fubon Guardians

Sun Chen (孫振) / B-Boy Quake: B-Boys