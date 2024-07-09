OLYMPICS/Taiwan confirms Olympic team roster
Taipei, July 9 (CNA) The make up of the team to represent Taiwan at the upcoming Olympic Games has been confirmed by the Sports Administration, with a total of 60 athletes set to vie for glory in Paris.
The 60 team members -- 26 males and 34 females -- will participate in 49 events and 16 sports under the name "Chinese Taipei" at the quadrennial sports jamboree, which holds its opening ceremony on July 26 and concludes on Aug. 11.
The list, released by the Sports Administration on July 4, is as follows:
Archery
Male: Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞), Tai Yu-hsuan (戴宇軒), Lin Zih-siang (林子翔)
Female: Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩), Chiu Yi-ching (邱意晴) and Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺)
Events: Men's individual, women's individual, men's team, women's team, mixed team
Boxing
Lai Chu-en (賴主恩): Men's 63.5 kg
Kan Chia-wei (甘家葳): Men's 71 kg
Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯): Women's 54 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)
Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷): Women's 57 kg
Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀): Women's 60 kg
Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴): Women's 66 kg
Badminton
Chou Tien-chen (周天成): Men's singles
Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎): Women's singles (Tokyo Olympics silver)
Lee Yang (李洋)-Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟): Men's doubles (Tokyo Olympics gold)
Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚)-Lee Chia-hsin (李佳馨): Mixed doubles
Judo
Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯): Men -60 kg (1st-seeded, Tokyo Olympics silver)
Lin Chen-hao (林真豪): Women's -48 kg
Lien Chen-ling (連珍羚): Women's -57 kg
Table Tennis
Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒), Kao Cheng-jui (高承睿): Men's singles
Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜), Chien Tung-chuan (簡彤娟): Women's singles
Lin Yun-ju, Kao Cheng-jui, Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵): Men's team
Chen Szu-yu (陳思羽), Cheng I-ching, Chien Tung-chuan: Women's team
Lin Yun-ju-Chen Szu-yu: Mixed doubles (Tokyo Olympics bronze, different roster)
Tennis
Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇)-Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴)-Latisha Chan (詹詠然): Women's doubles
Fencing
Chen Yi-tung (陳弈通): Men's foil individual
Swimming
Eddie Wang Kuan-hung (王冠閎): Men's 200m Butterfly
Angie Coe (韓安齊): Women's 200m Individual Medley
Shooting
Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠): Trap Men
Liu Wan-yu (劉宛渝): Trap Women
Yang Kum-pi (楊昆弼): Skeet Men
Lin Yi-chun (林怡君): Skeet Women
Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤), Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) : 10m Air Pistol Women
Tien Chia-chen (田家榛), Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎): 25m Pistol Women
Golf
Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮), Yu Chun-an (俞俊安): Men's event (Pan, Tokyo Olympics bronze)
Chien Pei-yun (錢珮芸), Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩): Women's event
Artistic Gymnastics
Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻): Men's Horizontal Bar
Ting Hua-tien (丁華恬): Women's Balance Beam
Athletics
Lin Yu-tang (林昱堂): Men's Long Jump
Peng Ming-yang (彭名揚): Men's 400m hurdles
Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚): Men's 200m
Zhang Po-ya (張博雅): Women's 100m hurdles
Weightlifting
Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈): Women's 49 kg
Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳): Women's 59 kg (Tokyo Olympics gold)
Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉): Women's 71 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)
Taekwondo
Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎): Women -57 kg (Tokyo Olympics bronze)
Canoe Sprint
Wu Shao-hsuan (吳少璿): Men's K1
Chang Chu-han (張筑涵): Women's K1
Lai Kuan-chieh (賴冠傑): Men's Canoe Single 1000m
Breaking
Sun Chen (孫振) / B-Boy Quake: B-Boys
- Lai presents Olympic flag, urges athletes to strive for medalsPresident Lai Ching-te (賴清德) handed over the Olympic flag to the national team of Taiwan and awarded it a bonus of NT$200,000 (US$6,147) at a ceremony in Kaohsiung on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, France.07/09/2024 04:21 PM
- Chan sisters secure Taiwan's 2nd Olympic slot in women's tennis doublesTaiwan will have two pairs vying for the women's doubles at the Olympic Games' tennis event in Paris as Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her older sister Latisha Chan (詹詠然) officially clinched their third straight Olympic berth, the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association said Thursday.06/27/2024 06:16 PM
- Two Taiwanese female golfers qualify for Paris OlympicsTwo Taiwanese golfers have secured slots in the women's golf event at the Olympic Games in Paris following the latest world rankings issued Tuesday.06/25/2024 04:37 PM
- Cross-Strait
China prolonging fishing crew detention due to tensions: Scholar07/09/2024 11:27 PM
- Politics
Oversight law row heads to Constitutional Court07/09/2024 11:13 PM
- Society
COVID-19 outbreak expected to peak in mid-July in Taiwan: CDC07/09/2024 10:42 PM
- Business
Taiwan's June export growth hits 28-month high on solid AI demand07/09/2024 10:28 PM
- Business
Large Chinese delegation to attend 2024 Taipei Summer Travel Expo07/09/2024 10:24 PM