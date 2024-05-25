To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 25 (CNA) Lasan Kromah has added another accolade to his collection after the T1 LEAGUE announced on Saturday that Taiwan Beer Leopards' small forward is its 2023-24 season Most Valuable Import.

This award marks the fourth for the Liberian American this season, following his scoring and stealing titles and inclusion in the All-T1 LEAGUE First Team.

"It's an honor to [be] recognized and selected as the best import of the year. Definitely would like to give thanks to God first," Kromah was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Leopards following the announcement.

He thanked his coaches and teammates, acknowledging that he would not have been able to achieve the same level of performance without their support, but he is now focusing on a bigger goal.

"I am honored to be in this position, but the most important thing to me is a team award. And that is to win a championship!"

Kromah continued his impressive performance in the Leopards' first-ever game in the T1 LEAGUE final series on Friday. He and DeMarcus Cousins each scored 30 points to secure a 106-101 win over the Taipei Mars.

DeMarcus Cousins (with ball) during Friday's game. Photo: T1 LEAGUE

While the game was closely contested, the post-game spotlight was somewhat stolen by the court decals, which are graphics or markings applied to the surface of a basketball court. Players from both sides expressed their dissatisfaction with these floor markings.

While decals, which usually include logos, team names and sponsorship advertisements, are widely used for promotional purposes, their smooth surfaces also make it easier for players to slip on the court.

"That's kinda ridiculous," said Mars shooting guard Tsao Xun-xiang (曹薰襄), adding that such an issue must be addressed because "this is the final series."

Four-time NBA All-Star Cousins chimed in, saying he would not recommend the use of court decals, though they still have to compete on the court.

The decal of the Leopards' logo was used to cover the logo of the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, a P.LEAGUE+ franchise that shares Taoyuan Arena as a home court with the Leopards.

The two teams decided to take this measure to save time, given the short interim they have to change the floor because they are scheduled to host their playoff games on the days next to Leopards games.

The Pilots, now taking a 1-0 lead in the series against the Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers, will host their next game at 5 p.m. on Saturday, while the Leopards will face off against the Mars again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.