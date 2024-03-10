Taiwan's Tommy Chen medals in Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Stockholm, March 9 (CNA) Taiwan's ultrarunner Tommy Chen (陳彥博) on Saturday finished second in the foot discipline of the 500-kilometer Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra held in northern Sweden.

Chen's performance was also enough to secure fifth overall in the multidiscipline race, which also includes mountain bike and cross-country ski categories.

The Taiwan athlete crossed the finish line of the 10-day race on the sixth day since the event began on March 3 at 9:40 a.m. local time.

The outdoor event saw Chen cross the Arctic Circle twice on foot while carrying gears and equipment.

Chen completed his race in the Swedish municipality of Överkalix at 5:11 p.m. on March 9 under what the event crew described as "a glorious sunset, giving his [Chen's] finish all the more splendor and meaning."

Currently, Chen has completed his post-race medical checkups and is recuperating, according to event organizers.

Aside from Chen, March 9 also saw three competitors who beat him to the finish line.

Directly ahead of Chen was German biker Peter Felten, who came in after France's Mathieu Bonnier and Thierry Corbarieu.

While Bonnier skied his way through the race, Corbarieu bested Chen on foot when both Frenchmen completed the event hand-in-hand at 9:35 a.m. Friday.

Coming first in the race was German mountain biker Florian Reitergberger who finished his journey in 122 hours and 7 minutes, around 20 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the two French runner-ups.

Aside from the 500 km main event, the Montane Lapland Arctic Ultra also features 20 km, 50 km and 185 km races.