Taiwan to fully roll out online arrival card for visitors on Oct. 1

Taoyuan, Sept. 21 (CNA) Travelers to Taiwan will need to submit information that used to be filled out on a landing card through the Taiwan Arrival Card website starting on Oct. 1, the Border Affairs Corps under the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said on Sunday.

Airlines are set to stop handing out paper landing cards from Oct. 1, as around 70 percent of the travelers visiting Taiwan who need to fill out a landing card already submit the information electronically, an NIA official surnamed Hsu (許) told CNA.

Instead, QR codes providing links to the Taiwan Arrival Card website will be displayed during flights and at the port of origin for travelers who need to fill out an arrival card, allowing them to scan and provide the requested information.

In addition, travelers who need to fill out a paper landing card, including Taiwanese citizens without household registration, can also visit the Taiwan Arrival Card website three days before their visit to provide all the information required by immigration officers in Taiwan, the NIA said in a statement.

Devices are being installed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where the paper landing cards are currently available, for people without mobile phones to fill out the required information electronically, before passing through immigration control counters, Hsu said.

A paper landing card will still be available, but only in exceptional situations, Hsu added.

Those who do not need to fill out an arrival card, such as Taiwan ID or residency card holders, will not be affected by these changes.