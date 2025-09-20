Magnitude 5 earthquake rocks Taiwan's west coast
09/20/2025 09:04 AM
Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Taiwan's west coast at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Taiwan Strait, about 93.9 kilometers east of Kinmen County Hall, at a depth of 17.2 km, CWA data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effects of a temblor, was highest in Kinmen, Penghu, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi, where it measured 2 on Taiwan's seven-tier intensity scale.
It also measured 1 in Matsu, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Taichung and Tainan.
