Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Magnitude 5 earthquake rocks Taiwan's west coast

09/20/2025 09:04 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Taiwan's west coast at 6:56 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Taiwan Strait, about 93.9 kilometers east of Kinmen County Hall, at a depth of 17.2 km, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effects of a temblor, was highest in Kinmen, Penghu, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi, where it measured 2 on Taiwan's seven-tier intensity scale.

It also measured 1 in Matsu, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Taichung and Tainan.

(By Y.F. Low)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    45