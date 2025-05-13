Child welfare foundation apologizes after infant death sentencing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) issued a public apology and called for urgent systemic reforms on Tuesday, after two sisters -- who worked as nannies and had been commissioned by the CWLF to care for a 1-year-old boy -- were sentenced to prison earlier that day for fatally abusing him.

The Taipei District Court sentenced Liu Tsai-hsuan (劉彩萱) to life in prison and her sister, Liu Juo-lin (劉若琳), to 18 years for charges including abuse resulting in the child's death.

Judges described their actions as cruel and deeply harmful, saying the sisters "derived pleasure from abuse."

Hired by the Taipei-based CWLF, the older sister was assigned to provide full-time foster care for the boy nicknamed Kai Kai (剴剴).

Kai Kai's mother went missing after giving birth to him in February 2022 in New Taipei. With the father's whereabouts unknown, custody of the boy was transferred to his grandmother, who expressed her intention to put him up for adoption in June 2023. The case was subsequently taken over by the CWLF.

In a statement, the CWLF admitted its failure in preventing the tragedy, pledged a full internal review, and emphasized a willingness to take legal responsibility if found liable in any future proceedings.

The non-profit organization devoted to child welfare also called for nationwide structural changes, including the establishment of a central government agency dedicated to coordinating child and youth welfare policy.

The foundation urged lawmakers to fast-track a dedicated childcare services act that ensures vulnerable and special-needs children receive prioritized support and funding.

On Tuesday, New Power Party Chairwoman Claire Wang (王婉諭) emphasized the need to prevent further tragedies by passing legislation. She proposed tools such as a childcare monitoring platform and a transparent caregiver registry while pointing to issues such as an aging nanny workforce and regulatory gaps.

Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker Lin Yueh-chin (林月琴), meanwhile, called attention to flaws in the child protection system, contending that legal loopholes and inconsistent enforcement have weakened protection for minors.

Lin called for an immediate legal review and clearer definitions of abuse to strengthen both criminal and administrative protections.