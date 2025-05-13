High school students hang banners to protest possible mobile phone ban

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Students at New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School (BSHS) put up protest banners at the school over the weekend expressing opposition to the school's new principal, fearing that her leadership may restrict their freedoms.

A total of four banners were displayed on the seventh floor of a school building at around noon Saturday, the school's anniversary day, with one of them reading: "No authoritarian principals for BSHS," the New Taipei Education Department said Tuesday.

The others read: "Free spirits never die, work together to rebel," "Promise never to suppress students' rights," and "If Shu-fen is a dictator, [get her] off the campus."

Despite the protest banners, no student gatherings or disruptions were observed near the site, said the department, which oversees the operations of local high schools and lower-level institutions.

The demonstration was aimed at Liu Shu-fen (劉淑芬), the departing principal of Zhonghe Senior High School in New Taipei, who is set to take over as the new head of BSHS this summer.

The protest stemmed from student concerns over Liu's reported strict management style at Zhonghe and her previous schools, including a rumored ban on mobile phone use during class and limitations on student autonomy.

On a Facebook fan page dedicated to student complaints about BSHS, some posts showed pictures of flyers, suggesting that a group of students had planned to organize a forum on Thursday to discuss how to "rebel" against Liu.

"BSHS students have not done a thing yet. We have to determine our first step together," one post read.

When asked for comment, Liu told local media outlet ETtoday: "I'm not a female dictator."

"I'm glad to see students care about school affairs," she said. "But I feel sorry to see misunderstandings and harm caused by a lack of mutual understanding and a proper channel for dialogue."

Meanwhile, some students and alumni on the fan page urged others to remain calm, noting that Liu has yet to assume the position or make any changes.

Though the students were protesting the potential restrictions imposed by a single principal, they may be facing a full-court press on mobile phone use at school in the not-too-distant future.

One post pointed out that the Ministry of Education is already pushing for a tighter mobile ban at schools around Taiwan.

In March, the ministry released a draft bill related to school controls on students' mobile devices, which proposed that all mobile devices, such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, be collected and managed by the school or each class.

The New Taipei Education Department responded by saying it respected student participation in public affairs, but it called on students to express their views peacefully and rationally.

The department highlighted Liu's relevant experience and noted that her appointment in late April followed a transparent and just selection process.

It added that it would ask the school to facilitate communication between both sides to ensure students' concerns are addressed.