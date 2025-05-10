Rally for better child protection draws thousands in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) More than 10,000 people gathered in Taipei on Saturday, calling on the government to improve child protection, an issue that was highlighted following the death of a 1-year-old boy in foster care due to alleged abuse in 2023.

Wearing white t-shirts and holding white chrysanthemums, the protesters gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office, chanting slogans such as "Protect children" and " Zero tolerance for child abuse, harsh sentences without parole."

The rally kicked off at 2 p.m., organized by the Kai-Kai Online Moms Group, which comprises concerned parents and other people who advocate for children's rights and welfare.

Lee Yu-chun (李侑宭), who chaired the event, said the group is urging the government to establish a child protection agency, modeled after South Korea's, which will serve to coordinate the relevant efforts of prosecutors, police and various government departments.

Lee also suggested that dedicated physicians be appointed to work closely with social services and the judiciary to create a response mechanism for handling child abuse cases.

Participants at Saturday’s rally in Taipei hold flowers and signs advocating child protection. CNA photo May 10, 2025

Among several other proposals, she also called for an amendment to Taiwan's Criminal Code to disallow parole in cases of "child abuse resulting in death," if the offender is sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

During the rally, the organizers said 84,467 petition letters, calling for reform of Taiwan's child protection system, had been collected and will be delivered to various government agencies.

According to the organizers, the rally drew an estimated 10,000 people, including Taipei 101 Chairperson Janet Chia (賈永婕) and several other local celebrities.

The rally was organized in the wake of the tragic death of "Kai Kai" (剴剴) last December as a result of alleged abuse while he was awaiting adoption.

Four months earlier, he had been placed in full-time foster care in Taipei with legally accredited home-based foster caregiver Liu Tsai-hsuan (劉彩萱), who regularly provided such care, along with her younger sister Liu Juo-lin (劉若琳).

Following the 1-year-old boy's death, the two sisters were indicted on child abuse charges, and the case was tried in the Taipei District Court, which is expected to issue its verdict on May 13.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) issued a statement, saying that efforts were being made to accelerate the establishment of a "dedicated child and youth affairs unit," but its scale and structure were still under discussion.

Chang Hsiu-yuan (張秀鴛), director-general of the MOHW's Department of Protective Services, said the purpose of the unit would be to strengthen the protection of children and youth by enhancing administrative efficiency and fostering collaborative networks.

The plans are still ongoing, Chang said, adding that further information will be released in due course.