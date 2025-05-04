Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taoyuan airport flights unaffected by nearby factory fire smoke

05/04/2025 05:42 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A fire at a factory in Taoyuan's Luzhu District sends thick smoke drifting over Taoyuan City on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Fire Department
A fire at a factory in Taoyuan's Luzhu District sends thick smoke drifting over Taoyuan City on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Fire Department

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) A fire at a factory in Taoyuan's Luzhu District sent thick smoke drifting over Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday morning but did not disrupt flight operations, according to local authorities.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said the smoke was clearly visible from inside the terminal, but takeoffs and landings continued as scheduled.

"Passengers do not need to worry," the airport said.

Taoyuan Fire Department officials said they received a report of a blaze in a single-story industrial structure at 9:13 a.m. Fire trucks and ambulances were immediately dispatched, the department said.

Roughly 100 metric tons of palm oil and other vegetable oils were stored at the site, the department added.

Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Taoyuan City Fire Department

No one was reported trapped or injured, according to the department. The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage remain under investigation.

The Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection said on Facebook that downwind areas might be affected by smoke odors.

"Try to stay indoors, close doors and windows, and minimize going outside," the department said, adding that masks should be worn if going outside is necessary.

The department also advised vulnerable individuals to take additional precautions to avoid health risks.

The department said potentially affected areas include Puxin, Zhuwei and Kuolin wards in Dayuan District, as well as Kengkou Ward in Luzhu District.

(By Wu Jui-chi and James Thompson)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    66