4 Vietnamese nationals die of suspected CO poisoning in Taoyuan

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Four Vietnamese nationals were found dead late Saturday in an apartment in Taoyuan, in what is being investigated as a case of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Sunday.

In a press release, the Taoyuan Police Department's Yangmei Precinct said it received a request at around 10 p.m. Saturday to check in on occupants of a rental unit in Yangmei District, after their friends had been unable to reach them for several days.

Upon arriving, officers found four Vietnamese nationals -- two males and two females -- lying dead inside the house, without any signs of a struggle or injuries on their bodies, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that their deaths were likely caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. However, a request for autopsies was submitted to Taoyuan prosecutors to confirm the cause, the department said.

The deceased were identified as a 22-year-old man surnamed Nguyễn (阮) and a 27-year-old man surnamed Trần (陳), both absconded migrant workers, a 23-year-old female migrant worker surnamed Nguyễn, and a 20-year-old female exchange student surnamed Phan (潘).

According to police, responding officers found the 22-year-old Nguyễn lying on the floor in the bathroom, where the hot water was still running and the door and window were closed.

Phan was found in one of the home's bedrooms, while Trần and the 23-year-old Nguyễn were found in another bedroom, police said, adding that there were no signs of forced entry or theft at the home.

In addition to requesting autopsies, police said they had notified Vietnam's representative office in Taiwan and would review recent surveillance video camera footage from the surrounding area.