Head of suspected 3rd victim found in Kaohsiung serial murder case

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) Investigators in a Kaohsiung serial murder and dismemberment case confirmed on Thursday that tissue from the head of a suspected third victim has been discovered at the Port of Kaohsiung.

Yan Chih-hao (鄢志豪), commander of the Kaohsiung City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps, told the press that forensic results from the tissue matched the DNA of a woman surnamed Huang (黃), the sister-in-law of the suspect surnamed Chang (張).

The tissue was found at No. 26 pier at the port Wednesday, which was then reported and sent for forensic analysis, Yan said.

Rigorous and meticulous reviews of surveillance footage, forensic science and digital traces have been collected as evidence and present an irondcald case against the suspect, Yan said.

Chang will be questioned by prosecutors to clarify issues relating to the case, he added.

The investigation started as a missing persons case when the family of a woman surnamed Chao (趙) reported her missing on Feb. 3.

The police targeted Chang after reviewing surveillance footage, showing Chao gave the suspect a ride on her scooter to his residence at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 2, where she was last seen.

Blood traces belonging to two other missing women were later found in Chang's residence, with forensics reports confirming their identities.