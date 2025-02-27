Focus Taiwan App
02/27/2025 08:44 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Fourth LNG terminal plan successfully passes environmental assessment

@China Times: Fourth LNG terminal plan passes environmental assessment at heated meeting

@Liberty Times: Fourth LNT terminal plan passes environmental assessment, easing pressure on power grid in northeast

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan lowers 2025 GDP growth forecast to 3.14%

@Commercial Times: Conversion plan for Hsieh-ho power plant passes environmental assessment

@Taipei Times: U.S. senators promote Taiwan travel bill

