Taiwan headline news
02/27/2025 08:44 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Fourth LNG terminal plan successfully passes environmental assessment
@China Times: Fourth LNG terminal plan passes environmental assessment at heated meeting
@Liberty Times: Fourth LNT terminal plan passes environmental assessment, easing pressure on power grid in northeast
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan lowers 2025 GDP growth forecast to 3.14%
@Commercial Times: Conversion plan for Hsieh-ho power plant passes environmental assessment
@Taipei Times: U.S. senators promote Taiwan travel bill
Enditem/
Latest
- Society
Tainan prosecutors probe death of student over alleged bullying02/28/2025 09:37 PM
- Society
Taxi driver arrested after deserted pet cats found brutally killed02/28/2025 09:20 PM
- Politics
EU condemns alleged sabotage of Taiwan's undersea cables02/28/2025 08:29 PM
- Society
Pneumococcal vaccines made free for high-risk Taiwanese aged 19-6402/28/2025 06:59 PM
- Politics
Ex-USAID adviser hopes Taiwan partnership endures amid uncertainty02/28/2025 05:37 PM