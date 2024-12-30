Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks Chiayi in southern Taiwan
12/30/2024 08:37 AM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Chiayi County in southern Taiwan at 3:51 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the quake was located 41.8 kilometers east-northeast of Chiayi County Hall, in Meishan Township, at a depth of 12.3 km, CWA data showed.
The quake's intensity, which measures the actual effects of a seismic event, was highest in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and the neighboring Yunlin and Nantou counties, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
It also measured a 3 in nearby areas, including Tainan, Taichung, and Changhua County, according to CWA data.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
