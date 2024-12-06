Woman killed by arriving train after falling onto tracks in Kaohsiung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Dec. 6 (CNA) A female passenger was hit by an arriving Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) train after falling onto the tracks at Zuoying Station in Kaohsiung on Friday, and was later pronounced dead, according to local railway police.

Police officers with the Railway Police Bureau's Kaohsiung Precinct said they received a report from the THSR station of a person falling onto the tracks shortly after the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m.

The woman was hit by train No. 625 that was arriving in Zuoying after departing from Nangang, and emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene but said the woman showed no signs of life after efforts to resuscitate her failed, railway police said.

The identity of the deceased, and other details of the incident, including the circumstances that led to the woman ending up on the tracks, are being investigated by police and station staff, railway police said.

The Taiwan High Speed Rail Co., meanwhile, said train services were not affected despite the fatal incident.