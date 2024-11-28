Focus Taiwan App
Pit bull owner could face NT$225,000 fine after fatal animal attack

11/28/2024 10:19 PM
A red-nosed pit bull for illustrative purpose only. Source: Pixabay
Taipei, Nov. 28 (CNA) The owner of a pit bull could be subject to a fine of up to NT$225,000 (U$$6,901) after the animal mauled to death a pet dog in Hsinchu County two months ago, according to the local animal protection and health inspection office.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the office said the incident took place on Sept. 30, when the pit bull, unaccompanied by its owner, was wandering around a residential community in Baoshan Township and fatally attacked the pet dog of a local resident, the office said.

The office said its workers immediately rushed to the site and captured the pit bull.

The owner's negligence in failing to leash the pit bull contributed to the animal killing the other dog, an incident that could result in a fine of NT$45,000-NT$225,000 under the Animal Protection Act, the office said.

The office said it has instructed the owner to take preventative measures to avoid similar instances.

If a similar incident occurs, posing a threat to the freedom of movement or property of others, authorities could place the pit bull in a shelter for public safety reasons, it said.

Also in Hsinchu County, an inebriated man was severely bitten three years ago by a pit bull raised by a friend after antagonizing the animal. Although the man was rushed to hospital, he was pronounced dead from loss of blood -- resulting in heightened fear of the pit bull breed across Taiwan.

(By Flor Wang and Kuo Shuan-wen)

Enditem/AW

