Suspect in high-speed rail knife assault released on bail

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) A man accused of punching a female passenger and damaging a tray table with a knife on a northbound Taiwan High Speed Rail train on Saturday has been released on bail of NT$29,000 (US$859.70).

The Taipei District Court imposed residence restrictions on the suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), on Tuesday pending trial but did not order detention. Prosecutors later announced they would not appeal the decision and pledged to proceed with the investigation immediately.

Chen, a Nantou County resident in his 40s, was apprehended in the central Taiwan county on Sunday and transferred to prosecutors the next day following police questioning.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Chen was reportedly sitting on the floor of a train carriage, blocking the entrance. A female passenger, surnamed Liu (劉), asked him to move, but to no avail. As a result, she stepped over him to board the train at Miaoli Station.

About one hour later, while the train was traveling between Banqiao Station in New Taipei and Taipei Station, Chen lashed out at Liu in anger and punched her.

He then pulled out a dagger -- about 30 centimeters in length -- from his backpack and stabbed a tray table with it. He left the knife on the train and fled after arriving at Taipei Station.

Railway police identified Chen through CCTV footage and arrested him one day after the incident.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Monday requested permission from the district court to detain Chen, stating that the suspect was highly likely to have committed offenses, including intimidation and assault, and could flee or destroy evidence.

However, the court rejected the request on Tuesday, ruling that the case already includes evidence such as statements from the victim and witnesses, screenshots from surveillance footage, and the knife confiscated as part of the investigation. Therefore, the likelihood of the suspect destroying evidence and obscuring the facts of the case is low.

Furthermore, Chen was apprehended in Nantou County, near his current residence, and there is no indication that he intended to leave the country or go into long-term hiding to evade responsibility for his actions, the court said.