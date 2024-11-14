Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 9.8 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 30.5 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured a 3 in parts of Nantou, Changhua, Yilan, Yunlin and Chiayi, the CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.