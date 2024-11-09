Late White Terror victim Tsai Kuan-yu conferred presidential citation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 9 (CNA) White Terror victim and human rights campaigner Tsai Kuan-yu (蔡寬裕) has been awarded a presidential citation posthumously in recognition of his contributions to promoting human rights and transitional justice.

At a memorial in New Taipei on Saturday, Tsai's three children -- Tsai Heng-yi (蔡恆毅), Tsai Yi-lun (蔡宜倫) and Tsai Yi-tsen (蔡宜岑) -- received the citation certificate from Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君).

According to the citation, Tsai "devoted himself to defending the values of freedom and human rights throughout his life" and thus served as an "exemplar" for other people.

The citation also commended Tsai's involvement in the introduction of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice in 2017 and the establishment of the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan a year later.

Culture Minister Li Yuan delivers a speech highlighting Tsai's legacy on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 9, 2024

Those efforts, the citation noted, paved the way for more government efforts to restore the truth behind state wrongdoings during the White Terror -- a period of political repression in Taiwan by the-then authoritarian Kuomintang government from 1949-1992 -- and compensate those adversely affected.

Saturday's event also saw Tsai Yi-lun deliver a speech in tribute to her father, who died in early September at the age of 91.

"As the second-generation of a White Terror victim, we will carry on what you have left unfinished and continue to strive for [your cause]," Tsai Yi-lun said on behalf of the family.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠) highlighted Tsai's legacy and said the Ministry of Culture will continue various initiatives related to the promotion of transitional justice.

Born on Feb. 5, 1933 in Taipei, Tsai was imprisoned twice for a total of 13 years in the 1950s and 1960s.

He was first targeted by the authorities in 1957 and detained for about six months after being accused of inciting his classmates to strike in protest of the government's handling of the killing of a Taiwanese national by a U.S. military officer, which was later known as the Liu Zi-ran (劉自然) incident.

In 1962, when Tsai was teaching at and managing an institute providing after-school classes, he was apprehended again for his suspected involvement in pro-Taiwanese independence activities.

This time, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He was initially imprisoned in New Taipei but was later transferred to Taitung, where he was embroiled in an attempt by a group of activists outside the prison to occupy the facility by force as part of their pro-Taiwanese activities.

Tsai's three children (from left to right) -- Tsai Yi-lun, Tsai Yi-tsen and Tsai Heng-yi -- attend Saturday's memorial. CNA photo Nov. 9, 2024

Culture Minister Li Yuan (front, second right) and Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (right) offer their respect to the late White Terror victim. CNA photo Nov. 9, 2024

Tsai had agreed to help open the prison gate for the group but the anti-government plan was busted before he could take any action.

As a result, Tsai received an additional three years in jail.

After Tsai was released in May 1975, he launched a shoe manufacturing business in Taichung with his friends.

He began actively calling for government redress for political prisoners during the White Terror era after the lifting of martial law in 1987.

In his later years, he continued to volunteer at the National Human Rights Museum, where he regularly gave lectures and guided tours to young visitors.

Shortly after his passing, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) offered his condolences to Tsai's family and said the late activist's "unwavering dedication to the work of transitional justice" would be remembered, a statement issued by the Presidential Office said.