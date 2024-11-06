CWA warns of heavy rain as Typhoon Yinxing nears Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) Northern and eastern parts of Taiwan are expected to receive heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday as Typhoon Yinxing approaches, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

As Typhoon Yinxing is expected to veer further west and be closest to Taiwan from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening, heavy rain is expected along the Keelung North Coast and eastern Taiwan, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rain likely in Yilan, CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA.

He added that the weather in Taiwan will remain under the influence of northeasterly winds on Thursday, with areas north of Taoyuan, as well as northeastern and eastern parts of Taiwan expected to see sporadic rain.

On Thursday morning, temperature lows will dip to 18-21 degrees Celsius nationwide due to strengthening northeasterly winds, while highs will hover around 22-25 degrees in the north, and 28-30 degrees in central and southern areas, Chang forecast.

On Friday, seasonal winds are likely to weaken but rain will persist, bringing down temperatures in the north and northeast until it rebounds to around 27 degrees on Saturday.

The next wave of northeasterly winds will pick up on Sunday and are expected to bring rain across Taiwan until next Wednesday, Chang said.