Tropical depression develops into Tropical Storm Yinxing: CWA

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) A tropical depression east of the Philippines became a tropical storm early Monday, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) confirmed, less than a week after a super typhoon barreled across the island.

The CWA issued an advisory at 3:30 a.m. stating that the 22nd tropical storm, named Yinxing, in the 2024 Pacific typhoon season formed at 2 a.m. that day.

As of 8 a.m., the storm was located 1,730 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, with a 100-km radius. It was moving west-northwestward at 32 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 83 kph and gusts of up to 108 kph.

Based on its current path, the storm is not expected to hit Taiwan, CWA meteorologist Huang En-hung (黃恩宏) told CNA. However, a more accurate forecast will be made on Wednesday, when Yinxing is expected to take a turn toward the nation.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration (UTC, or Zulu time, is eight hours behind Taipei)

On Monday morning, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) noted that the CWA's route projection showed the storm would move northwestward over the next three days and might slow as it approaches waters southeast of Taiwan.

Citing the latest European simulation model, Wu said Yinxing's path remains uncertain. It may drift westward to sweep across Luzon, the main island of the Philippines, into the South China Sea, or it could take a U-turn and head northeastward, he said.

In either scenario, the northeasterly seasonal winds are not expected to strengthen the storm, he added.

Meanwhile, Wu said skies across Taiwan on Monday would be mostly sunny, although intermittent rain could affect the northern coast, eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in the south.

Temperatures are expected to range from 21-25 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan and between 23 and 30 degrees in the south, according to the CWA website.

Seasonal northeasterly winds are forecast to bring regional rain to northern Taiwan on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 16 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, Wu said.