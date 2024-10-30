ROAD SAFETY/8-year-old hit by unlicensed Changhua driver dies after 8 months in coma
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) An 8-year-old girl who was one of three siblings struck by an unlicensed driver while crossing a Changhua County intersection in February has died after spending over eight months in a coma.
In a statement Wednesday, Changhua Christian Hospital said the girl passed late Tuesday at Ham-ming Hospital.
The hospital did not disclose the girl's cause of death, citing a request for privacy from her family.
The 8-year-old was left in a coma along with her 10-year-old sister after being struck by a car driven by a 73-year-old man surnamed Hsiao (蕭) in Shengang Township on Feb. 22.
The two sisters had been crossing an intersection with their 7-year-old brother, who escaped the collision without serious injury.
The 10-year-old sister died on Sept. 5 as a result of a central nervous system failure at Show Chwan Memorial Hospital.
Hsiao, who was driving the vehicle without a license, had a negative result for his breath alcohol test at the time of the accident. He was released on NT$50,000 bail in September after being questioned by Changhua prosecutors.
