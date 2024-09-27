Taiwanese man rescued after being kidnapped over cryptocurrency deal
Bangkok, Sept. 27 (CNA) A Taiwanese man and his Thai fiancée were recently rescued in Bangkok after being kidnapped after a cryptocurrency deal gone wrong, Thailand's Immigration Bureau said at a press conference on Thursday.
According to the bureau, Thai police found the 21-year-old man surnamed Lee (李), and his 33-year-old fiancée identified as Suchada, in a house in Bangkok's Lat Phrao district on Sept. 20.
Thai police broke into the house and rescued the couple, then arrested nine Vietnamese suspects and seized items including a handgun and 33 rounds of ammunition at the scene.
According to Thai police, they were alerted to the case by an officer from Taiwan's National Police Agency stationed in Thailand.
After preliminary investigation, Thai police learned that Lee had agreed to purchase cryptocurrency worth approximately 1.7 million Thai Baht (US$52,462) from the Vietnamese men.
However, the Vietnamese did not receive payment after transferring the cryptocurrency to Lee, and only then learned he was working as an intermediary for a buyer called A-dong.
Lee tried but failed to contact A-dong. It was at that point the Vietnamese kidnapped Lee and Suchada, beating them and tying ropes around their necks while demanding payment.
After rescuing the couple, Thai police discovered that Lee had overstayed his visa and is involved in another case in Taiwan. However, as a kidnapping victim, legal procedures related to this case will be dealt with before Lee is deported back to Taiwan, according to Thai policy.
