Vietnamese migrant worker detained for killing Thai man over alleged affair

Taichung, Sept. 17 (CNA) A Vietnamese migrant worker surnamed Ho has recently been detained on suspicion of killing another Thai migrant worker who he believed was having an affair with his wife, Taichung police said Tuesday.

According to the police, it received a report at around 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 of a dispute that resulted in a migrant worker being stabbed in the stomach, with the suspect already fleeing the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Ho, 31, went with his 23-year-old wife, surnamed Nguyen, to the Taichung residence of the 31-year-old Thai migrant worker surnamed Thongchai, whom he believed was having an affair with Nguyen, police said.

According to police, after a dispute broke out, Ho took out a knife and stabbed Thongchai in the stomach then fled the scene with Nguyen. Thongchai was later sent to Taichung Veterans General Hospital but was pronounced dead at around 2 p.m. the same day.

Police said they arrested Ho and Nguyen in Taichung's Longjing District and seized the knife two hours after learning about the incident.

Ho and Nguyen were transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office over alleged offenses of injury resulting in death.

Ho was detained and Nguyen was released without bail on the same day, police said.

According to the Criminal Code of the Republic of China (Taiwan), a person who causes injury that results in death to another person may be sentenced to life imprisonment or a term of imprisonment of not less than seven years.