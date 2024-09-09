TPP supporter arrested for posting online death threat targeting judge

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Police in Taipei arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly made threatening comments online against a judge who ruled that Taiwan People's Party (TPP) leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) be detained while prosecutors continue an anti-corruption investigation.

The man, identified by his surname Yang (楊), left comments on PTT (an online forum popular in Taiwan) on Saturday evening that suggested someone should "first kill off the judge and prosecutors."

After receiving reports of the alleged death threat, the Taipei City Police Department investigated the case and apprehended Yang on Sunday.

Yang, a 48-year-old man who works in the education sector, expressed remorse for his online remarks, telling police he had made the threatening comments in a moment of anger.

Yang's case has been referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office for alleged violations of the Criminal Code.

According to Article 305 of the Criminal Code, a person who "threatens to cause injury to the life, body, freedom, reputation, or property of another and thereby endangers his safety" may face imprisonment of up to two years.

On Monday, the Taipei City Police Department reminded residents not to post threatening language online.

"People with different political stances should respect and treat each other in a rational and peaceful manner," the department said.

Source: PTT

Yang had posted the comments that led to his arrest after internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢), who has spoken in support of Ko at TPP rallies, claimed that Ko's detention was "political persecution."

Internet users then logged on to the online forum to discuss Chen's viewpoint, whereupon Yang posted the allegedly incriminating comments.

Ko, who is the current chairman of the third-largest party in Taiwan, was taken to Taipei Detention Center in New Taipei's Tucheng District on Thursday after the Taipei District Court ruled it was necessary and in the public interest to hold him incommunicado while prosecutors continued an investigation into alleged corruption during his second term as Taipei mayor from 2018-2022.

(By James Thompson and Huang Li-yun) > Chinese Version

