09/07/2024 11:14 AM
Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TPP launches nationwide talks in support of Ko

@China Times: Mysterious numeral found on Ko's USB drive

@Liberty Times: High Court rejects appeal by suspects detained in Core Pacific City case

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks targeted by domestic institutional investors expected to lead Taiex upward

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiex rebound

@Taipei Times: I have your backs, president tells sailors

