Short-term licenses required for high-risk drivers from Oct. 31

Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) High-risk drivers, defined as those whose driver's licenses have been revoked or suspended, will be given short-term licenses when they seek to reinstate them from Oct. 31, the Highway Bureau said in a Monday news statement.

Considering that drivers with serious traffic violations pose high risks to road safety, an observation period to determine if their driving conduct has improved is necessary, the bureau said. Those drivers are also required to attend safety lectures.

Drivers whose licenses were suspended will receive a license with a validity of three or six years, instead of having their original returned, when the suspension period is over.

Similarly, drivers with revoked licenses will receive new ones with a validity of one or two years after they retake and pass their driving exam, the bureau said.

During the six-year observation period, all licenses will need to be renewed according to their validity, said the bureau.

If drivers do not have their licenses suspended or revoked in the period and renew them as required, they will be given one valid until age 75, the bureau said.

On the other hand, if a license is suspended or revoked during the observation period, the time period will start over, the bureau said.

In addition, the bureau stated that drivers with licenses expired for more than a month will be subject to fines ranging from NT$1,800-3,600 (US$56.18-112.36).

Originally, only professional drivers, those with epilepsy, foreign nationals and those aged over 75 years needed to renew their licenses regularly, according to the bureau.