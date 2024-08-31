Prosecutors seek detention of Ko over alleged corruption scandal

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 31 (CNA) Prosecutors late Saturday filed a request with Taipei District Court to officially detain Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) over an alleged corruption scandal concerning the Core Pacific City redevelopment project during his tenure as Taipei mayor.

Prosecutors requested the formal detention of Ko following questioning on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the day Ko filed a petition against the prosecutors' arrest order that was rejected by Taipei District Court.

Ko was arrested early Saturday morning when he declined to be further questioned after a day of questioning and attempted to leave.

After the court rejected Ko's petition, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office resumed questioning at about 3:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ko's supporters gathered outside the office Saturday and held up signs that read "Procedures must be just, Justice must be fair."

When the organizers of the gathering held up a sign indicating Ko had been held for 35 hours at around 7 p.m., supporters shouted phrases such as "outrageous," "release him immediately," and "how can you arrest people with no evidence."

Some supporters also chanted slogans like "Green Terror," "Stay Strong Professor Ko."

As supporters continued to gather, Taipei police expanded the restricted area, with Boai Road outside the office converted to one-way traffic.

TPP supporters shout and gather outside the Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Saturday. CNA photo Aug. 31, 2024

Investigations into the alleged corruption involving Ko and several others in the redevelopment of the Core Pacific City shopping center in downtown Taipei, started amid suspicion about the significant increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) from 560 percent to 840 percent during Ko's tenure as mayor from 2014-2022.

The FAR refers to the ratio of a building's total floor area to the size of the parcel of land upon which it is built. A higher FAR is expected to help property developers rake in more profit due to expanded property value.

In May, Ko and several others were named suspects in the investigation. Prosecutors also started questioning former officials in Taipei City government, including Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲), who was deputy mayor of Taipei during the Ko administration.

Prosecutors raided Ko's home and office and the TPP headquarters Friday morning and then summoned the former Taipei mayor for questioning about his alleged involvement in the corruption scandal related to the property project.

Currently, those suspected of involvement in the case, including Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), business tycoon Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京), chairman of the Core Pacific Group, and Ying's assistant Wu Shun-min (吳順民), are being held incommunicado.