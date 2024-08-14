'Immunity theft' possible cause of post-typhoon melioidosis outbreak: Expert

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The recent melioidosis outbreak in Taiwan, which began after Typhoon Gaemi hit the country in late July, could have been caused by "immunity theft," a condition where the immune system is damaged after a COVID-19 infection, an infectious diseases specialist said Wednesday.

Thirty-seven local melioidosis cases have been recorded in Taiwan this year, marking the highest count for the same period since 2006, with 30 of the cases reported after Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in the country on July 25, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Tuesday.

Those 30 cases were recorded in Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taichung, and Chiayi County, the CDC said, suggesting that the peak of the outbreak has passed, and the number of reported cases is expected to decline significantly starting this week.

While the number of melioidosis cases reported this year has not yet exceeded 42, the largest outbreak in Taiwan back in 2005, the increase of case numbers could be due to "immunity theft," said Huang Li-min (黃立民), an attending physician at the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at National Taiwan University Hospital.

"Immunity theft" occurs when the immune system is compromised after COVID-19 infection, making it easier for individuals to contract other viruses, suffer from bacterial infection, or even repeat infections, Huang said.

Asked whether "immunity theft" can cause permanent damage in humans, Huang said the condition is still under observation by experts around the world, and will take at least three more years to reach a conclusion.

He emphasized that repeat COVID-19 infections only weaken the immune system further and urged the public to adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines, including getting vaccinations and wearing a mask.

Melioidosis is caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei, which can be found in soil and stagnant water, primarily transmitting through open wounds that come into contact with contaminated soil or water, or by inhaling contaminated dust, soil, or water droplets, according to the CDC.

The strong winds and heavy rain brought by a typhoon can cause the bacterium to be exposed from soil and mud, facilitating its spread, the CDC added.