59 rescued from 6 freighters grounded by typhoon in Taiwan

Kaohsiung, July 28 (CNA) The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said on Sunday that 59 people have been rescued from six of the eight cargo ships that ran aground in southern Taiwan due to Typhoon Gaemi, with 29 people on the other two freighters still waiting to be rescued.

A total of eight freighters ran aground along the coast of Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung County when Typhoon Gaemi hit Taiwan over the past few days, according to a statement issued by the CGA's Southern Branch.

As of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, the coast guards had rescued 59 people from six ships, while 29 individuals on the other two freighters, who have not yet been rescued, are safe and "waiting for further arrangements," the CGA said.

The latest rescue operation took place on Saturday evening when coast guards saved all eight crew members from the cargo ship "BASIA," which ran aground 0.5 nautical miles southwest of Donggang Township in Pingtung County, the CGA added.

July 28, 2024

As weather conditions improved, a drone was dispatched on Saturday and two more are set to be deployed on Sunday to monitor the waters and shores around the cargo ships stranded along the coasts of Tainan and Kaohsiung for any drifting containers or oil spills, according to the statement.

Regarding the Tanzania-registered freighter "FU SHUN," which is believed to have sunk 16 nautical miles off Kaohsiung, the captain has been confirmed dead, four crew members have been rescued, and four others remain missing, the statement read.

The CGA said that the Fifth Maritime Patrol Flotilla received a report on Saturdayevening about a body found near the Chung-yun Fishing Harbor in Kaohsiung's Linyuan District, but the retrieval operation of the body has been delayed due to a large amount of driftwood surrounding it, preventing personnel and vessels from approaching and confirming the deceased's identity.

(By Chang Yi-lien and Sunny Lai) Enditem/cs

